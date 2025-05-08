Presidency Dismisses Talk Of Anti-Tinubu Coalition As Political Hallucination

Share

The Presidency has dismissed mounting speculation about the emergence of a broad political coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

In a statement issued Wednesday via X, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, rejected the narrative of a surging opposition alliance, labeling it a “political hallucination.”

“To say a political coalition is surging when in fact no one is interested in it is a political hallucination,” Bwala stated, asserting that key political stakeholders have shown no willingness to unite against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO:

He cited the stance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that both its Governors’ Forum and National Working Committee (NWC) have publicly distanced themselves from any coalition talks. Bwala also referenced recent remarks by Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who similarly denied involvement in any opposition alliance.

“In contrast, the party that is surging is the APC,” Bwala added, highlighting ongoing defections from rival parties into the ruling party. “The APC is receiving defectors left, right, and centre, including a former vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections.”

Despite these claims, efforts to mount a formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections have intensified. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who secured nearly 7 million votes in the 2023 presidential election, has repeatedly emphasized the need to build a viable political front to unseat the APC.

Internal dissatisfaction within the APC has also become more apparent. Former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, have openly criticized the administration. Most notably, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai recently announced his resignation from the APC, condemned President Tinubu’s leadership, and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai has since called on like-minded Nigerians to rally around a common cause to oust the APC in 2027, signaling a potential realignment of political forces ahead of the next election cycle.

While the Presidency remains confident in the ruling party’s growing strength, political observers continue to watch closely as discontent brews both within and outside the APC’s ranks.

Share