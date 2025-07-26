Presidency Dismisses Concerns Over Tinubu’s Health

The Presidency has dismissed growing concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s health, affirming that he is physically fit and fully capable of leading the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Media, Daniel Bwala, made this known during an interview with DW Africa in response to criticisms surrounding the President’s frequent medical trips abroad.

“In fact, the President of Nigeria is physically fitter than most presidents in advanced countries,” Bwala said.

Meanwhile, a TikTok user, Ghali Isma’il, has been remanded in the Keffi Correctional Centre by a Magistrate Court in Abuja after posting a video falsely claiming that President Tinubu had died from poisoning.

Isma’il, who hails from Jogana village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) days after uploading the video on his verified handle, @bola_asiwaju.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on spreading false information and inciting public unrest.

According to the charge sheet, on July 20, 2025, Isma’il published a video alleging—based on supposed official sources—that the President was gravely ill due to poisoning. The prosecution said the video was intended to cause fear and disrupt public order, contrary to Nigerian laws.

The second count accused him of inciting disaffection against the President and attempting to turn the public against the government through the same video.

Presiding Magistrate Ekpeyong Iyang denied his bail application and ordered that he be remanded in custody until the next hearing scheduled for August 19.