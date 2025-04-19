Presidency Dismisses Claim Shettima Was Denied Acess To Aso Villa

Share

The Presidency has outrightly dismissed the purported reports alleging that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima was denied access to the Presidential Villa.

Describing such a claim as false and mischievous, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha said the report his fake.

New Telegraph reports that the purported report, which circulated via obscure blogs, alleged that military personnel had barricaded the entrance of the Villa to prevent the Vice President from entering.

Reacting in a statement titled, ‘Re: Mischievous Report On Access To The Presidential Villa By Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Presidency said the claims were totally fabricated and aimed at misleading the public into believing there was a rift between President Tinubu and his deputy.

Nkwocha dismissed the claim as the wildest expression of wishful thinking and accused those behind it of attempting to sow discord within the government.

The statement also recalled a similar rumour earlier in the week regarding campaign posters bearing the image of Tinubu, which was also debunked by the Presidency.

Nkwocha assured Nigerians that Shettima remains focused on his duties and would not be distracted by the imagination of individuals intent on creating smoke where there is no fire.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report and encouraged journalists to verify information from credible sources, stating that no amount of falsehood would undermine the democratic mandate of the Tinubu administration.

“The latest in this string of disinformation is a report claiming that the Vice President has been refused entry to the Villa.

“This is a feeble attempt to traduce the person and office of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON. For the record, nothing of the sort ever happened.

“It is understandable, though regrettable, that the mischief-makers continue to underestimate the strength of the bond and goodwill between the President and the Vice President.

“However, their questionable sources or habitual reliance on misinformation have once again led them astray. These fairy tales they publish serve no purpose beyond mischief and distraction.”

