Presidency Dismisses Atiku’s EFCC Allegations As Baseless

Share

The Presidency has refuted allegations made by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who claimed he was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over purported financial dealings involving the Lagos State government.

In a statement issued on Friday by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency described Atiku’s claims as “Unfounded” and a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant.

“These claims, circulated through his media office, are false and reflect a troubling pattern of relying on social media gossip over substance.

“It is disheartening that a politician of Atiku’s stature would lend credibility to baseless social media speculation,” Onanuga said.

The Presidency emphasized that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on tackling pressing national issues and has no time for “petty political distractions.”

READ ALSO:

“Atiku’s allegations are infantile and a transparent ploy to deflect from his political setbacks. His repeated attempts to drag the Presidency and Lagos State Government into fabricated controversies reveal a desperate bid for attention,” the statement continued.

Since his loss in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku has been accused of resorting to divisive rhetoric instead of embracing the role of an elder Statesman.

The Presidency urged him to focus on initiatives that promote national unity, economic growth, and democracy.

Furthermore, the statement reaffirmed the EFCC’s independence, rejecting insinuations of political interference.

“The EFCC, as an independent institution, operates within its statutory mandate without external influence. Any suggestion otherwise undermines the agency’s professionalism and the rule of law,” Onanuga remarked.

The Presidency reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and national development, stating that these priorities remain its main focus.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

