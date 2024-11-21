Presidency Didn’t Influence Aiyedatiwa’s Victory – Ganduje

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Umar Ganduje yesterday insisted that President Bola Tinubu did not influence Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship poll. Ganduje said this when he received Aiyedatiwa in Abuja.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa’s victory would not have been possible but for the unity of purpose and harmonious relationship among all the party leaders in the state.

The immediate past Kano State governor said: “There is no subterranean support from any quarter. “No external influence from the government, the Presidency or any other external forces. The election is not the effort of the elites alone. “It is not the effort of the middle class alone, it is the effort of also the grassroots.

“This must be an issue that was embraced by all. You enjoyed the support of the electorate in the state. We have to congratulate you for this landslide victory.

“I know Ondo people are progressives which was why they will cooperate with you.” Ganduje urged the governor to consolidate the achievements of his predecessor Rotimi Akeredolu (deceased).

Share

Please follow and like us: