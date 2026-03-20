The Presidency on Friday dismissed claims that Nigeria agreed to receive foreign deportees as part of a migration deal recently signed with the United Kingdom (UK).

Debunking the purported report in a statement issued by Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the Presidency clarified that the arrangement applies only to Nigerian citizens residing illegally in the UK.

Ajayi said the clarification became necessary following widespread misinformation about the agreement.

Speaking via his X account, Ajayi explained that the deal, signed during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, is limited in scope and does not include non-Nigerians.

He noted that the agreement was signed on Nigeria’s behalf by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, represented the British government.

According to him, the pact strictly focuses on the return of Nigerians who do not have legal residency status in the UK.

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“For clarity, it is important to state that the agreement only relates to Nigerians who do not have legal status to live and remain in the UK,” Ajayi said.

He further emphasized that Nigeria would not accept deportees who are not its citizens, stressing that such a condition is not part of the agreement.

“Nigeria is not taking back non-Nigerians. The UK government is not compelling Nigeria to take those who are not our citizens,” he added.

Ajayi explained that the clarification was prompted by misleading reports suggesting that Nigeria had entered into a broader deportation arrangement with the UK.

He also assured that the agreement includes provisions to ensure the humane treatment of returnees, in line with both Nigerian laws and international standards.

According to him, Nigerians who are returned under the arrangement will still have the opportunity to apply again for entry into the UK, provided they meet the required immigration conditions.

Supporting the Presidency’s position, the Ministry of Interior stated that the agreement establishes a structured framework for the “dignified return and reintegration of Nigerians who do not have the legal right to remain in the UK.”

In a statement posted on social media, the ministry outlined key elements of the deal, including secure travel documentation, proper identity verification on a case-by-case basis, and protections for vulnerable individuals, especially victims of human trafficking.

The ministry also highlighted areas of cooperation between Nigeria and the UK, such as information sharing, training, capacity development, and joint research on migration management and border security.

The Federal Government maintained that the agreement represents a balanced and lawful approach to migration, while protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and safeguarding the rights of its citizens.