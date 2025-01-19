Presidency Denies Allegations Of Coercion In Paris Arbitration Case

Share

The Presidency has categorically denied allegations circulating on social media claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coerced eminent Nigerians into participating in an arbitration proceeding in Paris.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the Presidency clarified that the individuals involved are contributing voluntarily out of patriotism.

The ongoing arbitration case, involving the Nigerian Government, is confidential, and details are not meant for public dissemination until a decision is made by international arbitrators.

The Presidency expressed concern over unauthorized media reports about the case and urged respect for the proceedings’ confidentiality.

The statement emphasized that all Nigerians involved in defending the country’s position are doing so willingly.

Their participation reflects their commitment to national interest and conviction in Nigeria’s cause.

President Tinubu, the statement noted, appreciates their efforts and dedication.

The Presidency reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency and the rule of law, urging the public to disregard unverified reports.

It also called for responsible journalism to avoid undermining Nigeria’s efforts in sensitive international matters.

President Tinubu and his administration extended gratitude to the individuals involved in the arbitration case for their patriotic service, emphasizing the government’s confidence in a fair and just resolution.

