The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has declared that the political aspirations of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are in disarray.

Onanuga who spoke on Thursday, made this known while citing the collapse of his proposed opposition coalition and the defection of key allies to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, Onanuga criticized the coalition being led by Atiku, a bloc that includes former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, and Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He claimed the alliance is faltering due to internal disunity and growing defections.

“Atiku’s political future looks bleak. The coalition that he, El-Rufai, Babachir, and new member Baba-Ahmed are cobbling together has disintegrated,” Onanuga wrote.

“Potential allies, including former running mate Ifeanyi Okowa and defunct CPC members, are giving his leprous group a wide berth. Atiku is a loser again.”

Onanuga’s remarks follow a similar assessment from fellow presidential aide Tunde Rahman, who noted that the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened.

According to Rahman, the recent defections of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the current governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the APC represent a significant blow to Atiku’s political standing.

Rahman described the defections as “the biggest shocker ever” for Atiku, whose 2023 presidential bid ended in defeat.

