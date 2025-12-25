On Thursday, Presidency debunked news reports making the rounds that President Bola Tinubu had sacked his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The Presidency debunked the purported report following widespread social media posts insinuating a change in the Chief of Staff position.

Accordion to the social media post, the users claimed they got the information from “insider” sources.

However, in a statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Federal Government described the viral claim as false, misleading and asked Nigerians to disregard it.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” the statement said.

The Presidency further noted the report was a created by purveyors of fake news aiming to sow crisis within the government.

Onanuga also cautioned media outlets to verify information before publishing or sharing on social media. “The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government. We reiterate that news media should always verify their information before publishing or sharing on social media,” he said.