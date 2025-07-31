The Presidency on Wednesday night dismissed as false and implausible claim by former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, that he was offered three ministerial slots in exchange for abandoning plans to align the ADC with an opposition coalition.

On Wednesday, through his verified X handle, Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, dismissed Nwosu’s claims as a fabricated tale devoid of credibility.

Bwala, in his post, argued that Nwosu’s account exposed the falsehood, dismissing the claim that senior officials in the Tinubu administration offered multiple ministerial positions in exchange for abandoning the ADC’s coalition plans.

“From his words as reported, you know that he lied,”

“No government official(s) of whatever rank in our government can promise or grant ministerial slots but Mr President,” he said

The special adviser argued that if such an offer were to ensue, it would be directly from the President.

He also challenged Nwosu’s credibility, questioning his refusal to name the individuals allegedly behind the purported offer.

“The same courage he mustered, saying he was promised slots by the officials, could have been used in mentioning their names and positions in this government,” he said