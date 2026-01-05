Presidency Debunks Claims Tinubu–Kagame Paris Photo Was AI-Generated

The Presidency has dismissed reports and social media claims suggesting that a recent photograph of President Bola Tinubu with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Paris was generated using artificial intelligence.

In a statement on Monday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, described the claims as a misrepresentation of facts, stressing that the photograph is real.

According to Ajayi, President Tinubu and President Kagame met in Paris on Sunday, where they had lunch together before later joining French President Emmanuel Macron for dinner the same evening.

He explained that the image in question was taken with a mobile phone and initially appeared to be of poor quality. The photographer later used Grok, an AI-powered image enhancement tool, to improve the picture’s clarity.

“The use of a digital tool to enhance picture quality does not make the image AI-generated,” Ajayi stated, adding that conclusions drawn by some media outlets and social media users were incorrect.

He faulted the writer or editor behind the report for failing to seek clarification before publishing what he described as an erroneous conclusion.