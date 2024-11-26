Presidency Confirms 200 Trucks For Daily Petroleum Loading From P’Harcourt Refinery 

Share

President Bola Tinubu-led Government on Tuesday revealed that 200 trucks are poised to load petroleum products daily from the Port Harcourt Refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced the commencement of crude oil processing at the Government owned facility.

Speaking via its verified X handle, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Public Communications and Orientation to the President said that the refinery’s Old Wing has resumed operations with a production capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

“The Port Harcourt Refinery has two Wings. The Old Refinery comes on stream today with an installed production capacity of 60, 000 barrels per day of crude oil.

“About 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery Renewing the Hopes of Nigeria,” he confirmed.

It would be recalled that the Port Harcourt refinery undergone renovation and modernisation that began in 2021.

The former President, Muhammadu Buhari-led Government secured a $1.5bn contract to rehabilitate the facility.

This development aims to boost Nigeria’s local refining capacity and reduce dependency on fuel imports, marking a significant step toward energy self-sufficiency.

