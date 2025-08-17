Presidency Calls On States To Mainstream SDGs Into Budgets, Devt Plans

Ahead of the 2030 deadline, the Presidency has called on states to fully mainstream the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their budgets and development goals.

Speaking at a one-day Roundtable Dialogue with State SDGs Focal Persons in Abuja recently, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke OrelopeAdefulire, said the remaining five years demanded “greater coordination, innovation, and subnational ownership” if Nigeria was to meet its commitments.

She urged states and other stakeholders to turn commitments into measurable results, noting that Nigeria’s success depended on urgent subnational, whole of-government and wholeof-society action.

According to a release by her spokesman, Desmond Utomwen, Orelope-Adefulire stressed that state focal persons play a strategic role in bridging national policy with grassroots realities, declaring that “Our discussions must be honest, bold, and action-oriented. We must move from commitment to results.

The SDGs are about real people, real communities, and real change.” She confirmed that while 20 states have already aligned their plans with SDGs targets and indicators, the rest must act fast to ensure their budgets reflect national priorities. The Abuja dialogue brought together focal persons from across the country to share experiences, strengthen data systems, and forge partnerships that ensure no one is left behind.