Presidency Calls On States To Mainstream SDGs Into Budgets, Dev’t Plans

Ahead of the 2030 deadline, the Presidency has called on states to fully mainstream the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their budgets and development goals.

Speaking at a one-day Roundtable Dialogue with State SDGs Focal Persons in Abuja recently, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the remaining five years demanded “Greater coordination, innovation, and subnational ownership” if Nigeria was to meet its commitments

She urged states and other stakeholders to turn commitments into measurable results, noting that Nigeria’s success depended on urgent subnational, whole-of-government and whole-of-society action.

According to a release by her spokesman, Desmond Utomwen, Oorelope-Adefulire stressed that state focal persons play a strategic role in bridging national policy with grassroots realities, declaring that “Our discussions must be honest, bold, and action-oriented. We must move from commitment to results. The SDGs are about real people, real communities, and real change.”

The Presidential adviser warned that sustainable development could not be achieved without sustainable financing, urging states to stop depending solely on external aid.

She also revealed that 17 states have yet to domesticate and integrate the SDGs into their governance frameworks, a shortfall she described as a “major obstacle” to national progress.

“This is a national agenda, not a state or federal government agenda. It requires all tiers of government working in unison if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” she declared.

She confirmed that while 20 states have already aligned their plans with SDGs targets and indicators, the rest must act fast to ensure their budgets reflect national priorities.

“When you spend 10 Naira, we want to know what portion goes to No Poverty, Zero Hunger, education, healthcare, or job creation at the grassroots,” she added.

Orelope-Adefulire stressed that development must be driven from the bottom up, urging states and local governments to ensure that increased federal allocations translate into tangible community benefits. She called for the SDGs to be fully mainstreamed into state budgets and development plans, and for states to reduce dependence on external aid by mobilising domestic resources.

“It is no longer enough to wait on external support. We must look inward, identify what we have, and leverage it efficiently,” she said.

The Abuja dialogue brought together focal persons from across the country to share experiences, strengthen data systems, and forge partnerships that ensure no one is left behind.

Speaking at the event, Edo State’s Director-General for SDGs, Julius Okunbor, praised the dialogue as “an eye-opener,” adding that the SDGs in his state had been revived, active and working to accelerate implementation.

“Many believe there’s a lot of donor money in the SDG coffers, but the truth is, we must work with what we have, minimise leakages, and manage budgets prudently,” he said.

The Special Adviser to Abia State Governor on Basic and Secondary Education, Kenechukwu Nwosu, highlighted how integrating SDGs across infrastructure, health, agriculture, and sanitation was driving tangible progress in Abia State.

“We have strong ‘handshakes’ with municipal governments and local chieftains. Social mobilisation and grassroots engagement are critical to our success,” Nwosu noted, adding that the state’s financial discipline allows it to meet counterpart funding without loans.

In her conclusion, Orelope-Adefulire urged participants to rise to the occasion and make the dialogue a turning point in the country’s collective efforts to deliver on the Goals, as the time to act is now.