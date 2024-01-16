Presidency Breaks Silence On Calls For Tunji-Ojo’s Suspension

The Presidency has reacted to the calls by Nigerians and opposition parties for the suspension of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

It would be recalled that the New Planet Projects, a company co-founded by the Minister, was reported to have benefited from an N438 million contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A leaked document revealed that the firm received the fund as payment for “consultancy fees” from the humanitarian ministry, which has been enmeshed in several scandals.

However, the interior minister has since denied any wrongdoing, saying he had ceased to be a director of the company in 2019.

Following the development, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) have demanded the immediate suspension of the minister over the controversy surrounding the contract award.

The party described the allegations as “heavy and huge”, adding that Tunji-Ojo’s excuse that he has no interest in the company despite his confession of owning huge shares in the firm is lame. Reacting to the call in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday, the presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, asked Nigerians to be patient with the investigation that is being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The presidential aide also appealed to the citizens to refrain from media trials and mauling of the people and issues being probed. Onanuga stated that there is no saint, no sinner yet until the EFCC finishes its investigation and confirms that the minister is guilty. He said: “I will plead that Nigerians should exercise patience and allow the EFCC to complete its investigation. There is no saint, no sinner yet until the EFCC says so. Let’s refrain from media trial and mauling of the people and issues being probed.”