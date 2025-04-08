Presidency Blasts Ndume Over Allegations Against Tinubu

Share

The Presidency has dismissed allegations of lopsided appointments leveled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South.

Reacting to the claims on Tuesday via his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the Senator as “Allergic to facts and addicted to theatrics.”

Ndume had earlier accused President Tinubu of favouring certain regions in recent political appointments, a statement that has sparked wide debate across political circles.

Onanuga, however, condemned the senator’s remarks, saying: “Senator Ali Ndume’s latest outburst on TV about so-called ‘lopsided appointments’ by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reeks of hypocrisy and selective perception.

“While the Borno Senator grandstanded as a moral authority on equity, he forgot to tell his interviewer that two of his kinsmen featured in recent NNPC Limited top appointments.”

He further pointed out that the Chairman of NNPC Limited, appointed by Tinubu, hails from Ndume’s own senatorial district in Borno State.

“If Tinubu and his surrogates’ choices are so ‘tribal,’ how did two of Ndume’s kinsmen clinch NNPC’s top roles?” he queried.

The presidential aide accused Ndume of repeatedly engaging in populist rhetoric without regard for facts.

“His habit of firing half-baked criticisms—only to be contradicted by facts—proves he’s more interested in headline-chasing, rabble-rousing, and stoking divisive narratives than offering constructive criticism,” he said.

Onanuga reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, emphasizing that appointments are based on merit, integrity, and national spread.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to fostering a government that embraces all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or regional affiliations,” he said.

He urged Senator Ndume to “elevate public discourse and avoid misinformation and baseless criticism,” adding that such behaviour was “a disservice to the nation and the behaviour least expected from a Nigerian Senator.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

