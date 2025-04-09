Presidency Blasts Ndume Over Allegation Of Lopsided Appointments Against Tinubu

Share

The Presidency has dismissed the allegation of lopsided appointments against President by a Borno State Senator, Ali Ndume. Reacting to the allegation yesterday, Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on his X-handle @aonanuga1956, said the Borno South Senator was “allergic to facts and addicted to theatrics.”

Onanuga’s response came after Ndume accused Tinubu of favouring certain regions in his recent appointments, sparking debates across political circles.

He said: “Senator Ali Ndume’s latest outburst on TV about so-called ‘lopsided appointments’ by President Bola Tinubu reeks of hypocrisy and selective perception. “While the Borno senator grandstanded as a moral authority on equity, he forgot to tell his interviewer that two of his kinsmen featured in recent NNPC Limited top appointments.”

He pointed out that the Chairman of NNPC Limited, who was appointed by President Tinubu, hailed from Ndume’s own Senatorial District in Borno State.

“If Tinubu and his surrogates’ choices are so ‘tribal,’ how did two of Ndume’s kinsmen clinch NNPC’s top roles?” he queried.

The presidential aide accused Ndume of repeatedly engaging in populist rhetoric without regard for verifiable facts.

He added: “His habit of firing half-baked criticisms—only to be contradicted by facts—proves he’s more interested in headlinechasing, rabble rousing, and stoking divisive narratives than offering constructive criticism.”

Onanuga reaffirmed the President’s commitment to inclusive governance, saying Tinubu’s appointments are based on merit, integrity, and national spread.

“President Tinubu is deeply committed to fostering a government that embraces all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or regional affiliations,” he said.

