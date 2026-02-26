Presidency Backs Special Panel’s Drives Against Social Vices In Schools

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reaffirmed the Presidency’s support for the Special Committee on Campaign Against Social Vices in Secondary and Tertiary Institutions, describing its mandate as critical to Nigeria’s future.

Gbajabiamila gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with members of the committee led by its chairman, Professor Jerry Ugokwe, at the State House, Abuja.

According to a release by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director (Information & Public Relations), State House, Gbajabiamila expressed confidence in the integrity and capacity of the committee, noting that its designation as a “special committee” underscored the importance of its assignment, which centred on the wellbeing and moral development of young Nigerians.

The Chief of Staff warned that rising social vices among youths constitute a growing national concern, stressing that although young people are often described as the future, deliberate and coordinated action is required to secure that future.

According to him, many of the Federal Government’s ongoing reforms are forward-looking and targeted at the younger generation, cautioning that failure to properly guide and support youths could undermine the long-term gains of those reforms.

Gbajabiamila emphasised that tackling the menace requires a whole-of-society approach involving parents, teachers, religious leaders, communities, and relevant institutions. He noted that the challenge has assumed near-pandemic proportions globally.

“It takes a community to raise a child; it’s not just about the parents anymore, it’s about the clergy, your neighbour, the teachers, so we all stand in loco parentis for the children.

“We cannot sit back and do nothing and expect this country to grow or develop if you do not start from the foundation,” he noted.

He also underscored the strong link between law and morality, describing moral re-orientation as fundamental to addressing social vices in schools and campuses.

The Chief of Staff highlighted that the government of the day has introduced policies and reforms targeted at youths and encouraged them to take advantage of the windows of opportunity offered.

While urging the committee to think innovatively and adapt to changing realities, Gbajabiamila drew from his experience of engaging students directly through school visits, saying such interactions have produced positive feedback.

He assured the committee of the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate, adding that efforts would be made to mobilise support from corporate organisations through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and to explore possible budgetary provisions.

As a demonstration of personal commitment, he announced a ₦50 million seed donation to support the committee’s work, to be released in two tranches beginning with ₦25 million. He further assured members that his office would remain open for sustained engagement.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee expressed appreciation for the audience and for the vision behind the committee’s establishment.

He said the initiative reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to confronting social vices among Nigerian students through a structured presidential intervention, describing youth moral wellbeing as a national priority requiring sustained institutional attention.

Ugokwe explained that the committee’s mandate includes identifying and addressing social vices in schools, promoting discipline and responsible leadership, and collaborating with institutional authorities and security agencies to combat cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, cybercrime, and related offences.

He added that the committee is also responsible for organising sensitisation campaigns and recommending policies to strengthen student welfare, campus security, and academic excellence.