Presidency Attributes Recent Drop In Food Prices To Improved Security

The Presidency has said that the recent drop in food prices nationwide can be credited to the President Bola Tinubu administration’s aggressive efforts in tackling insecurity.

Similarly, the Presidency also linked it to government’s deliberate and strategic policies. Presidential aides, Sunday Dare and Daniel Bwala, in separate interviews emphasised the significant strides made under the current administration as a testament to government’s deliberate and strategic policies to improved security across the country.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bwala emphasised that improved security conditions had restored confidence in the agricultural sector, leading to increased local production.

“The reason the food prices are crashing is because we have dealt a heavy blow to insecurity, hence farmers enthusiastically go to farm and do what they do best. President Tinubu @officialABAT means business,” Bwala wrote.

He dismissed claims that the price reduction was driven by increased importation, describing such reports as “fake news” spread by individuals unhappy with the government’s security gains.

“Ignore the sore losers who are peddling fake news that importation is the reason for crashing of the prices and that President Tinubu is destroying the economy of the North. Such individuals are probably not happy that we are dealing with insecurity,” Bwala added.

For Dare, improved security across the country is the key success as it enabled farmers to spend more time on their farms without fear of attacks or disruptions.

The safety of our farmers is paramount. With improved security, we’ve seen a remark – able increase in agricultural productivity,” he stated.

Dare also pointed to the removal of middlemen in the agricultural value chain as a critical intervention, enabling farmers to earn more for their produce while consumers benefit from lower prices.

This, he said, had been a game-changer in ensuring food affordability and availability for Nigerians. The administration’s efforts to engage farmers in largescale agricultural projects have also yielded impressive results, with over 300,000 farmers involved in dry-season rice farming and another 400,000 in wheat farming.

These initiatives are part of the government’s broader strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in staple food production and reduce reliance on imports.

Furthermore, Dare highlighted the establishment of a cashew processing plant in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as a significant milestone in building the agricultural value chain.

This project, championed by Hon. Olamijuwonlo Akala, has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives and is expected to boost Nigeria’s agricultural output and create jobs for millions of Nigerians.

Dare’s appearance on the show was met with widespread praise from viewers, who commended the administration’s efforts to address food security and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

As Nigeria continues to make strides in agriculture, the government remains focused on ensuring a robust and resilient food supply chain, sending a clear message that Nigeria is on the path to becoming a self-sufficient, food-secure nation.

