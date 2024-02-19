Presidency: Atiku failed to prescribe better option to Tinubu’s FX policy

The Presidency has accused the former Vice President, Atiku Abubajar, of muddling up facts by rubbishing President Bola Tinubu’s foreign exchange (FX) policy alleging that he has failed to prescribe better option to the Olayemi Cardoso’s led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). A statement by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, stated: “First of all, it was not true that President Tinubu’s meeting last Thursday with the 36 State Governors was centred on discussing foreign exchange crisis and currency fluctuation. Onanuga said: “What was discussed in the main was food supply and how to drastically reduce the food prices. “The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave a briefing about the meeting, revealing the highlights to State House Correspondents.

“One was that the meeting established a nexus between the state of security and the rising cost of food. “Another was that hoarders are warehousing food, creating artificial scarcity and thus enabling the high cost of food items. “The decisions at the meeting reflected the main points discussed: Forest rangers are to be strengthened and armed, while police are to recruit more men and the National Economic Council to deepen discussions about creating state police. “President Tinubu also affirmed his approval for the release of 42,000 Metric tonnes of grains from the national reserve. “Government is also in discussion with rice millers to get another 60,000 metric tonnes. President Tinubu said he does not support price control and importation of food. “Nigeria, he believes, can grow enough food to feed its citizens and spare some for export.

“The present government is executing the cultivation of 500,000 hectares for wheat, maize, and rice, in many states. Governors are expected to participate in this programme, one of the reasons for last Thursday’s meeting. “There was no deliberation as former VP Atiku claimed on currency fluctuation. “As Alhaji Atiku should know, this is the business of the Central Bank, which has the autonomy to handle the country’s monetary policies. “As a matter of fact, the President enjoined the governors, in passing, to allow the CBN do its work and refrain from dabbling into what is within CBN’s purview.”