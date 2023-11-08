Presidency Assures Nigerians, Says Those Hoarding Naira Will Be Shocked

The Presidency has guaranteed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not desist in its pursuit of policies aimed at fortifying the Naira.

Speaking on Tuesday at a luncheon lecture titled “Cowries to Cash,” in Abuja, Tinubu’s Special Advisor on Economic Matters, Dr Tope Fasua said Tinubu’s administration would remain relentless in working on policies that will strengthen the Naira.

The value of the Naira has drastically declined in relation to the US dollar, the pound, and other powerful foreign currencies over the last few months, however, it has been on a steady rise in value within the past few days.

Fasua, who attended the event on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, expressed hope that the government’s economic initiatives will cause the trend to improve.

He said that a country’s currency declining in value was a sign of victory, but added, “When you want to destroy a country, destroy its currency first.”

The presidential advisor cautioned people who were holding onto foreign cash in the hopes that the value of the local currency would appreciate more, emphasising that they would be taken aback by the successful implementation of the government’s programmes.

“I think that the policies being implemented by the Central Bank and the government that I serve, led by the President, will shock some of those who are gambling, praying, and hoping that the currency would become absurd.

READ ALSO:

“You must pay attention to Tinubu’s agenda; you will notice that his level of thinking is significantly higher than that of the majority of us.

He’s coming up with some really amazing ideas, you know. He has challenged us to look ahead at many of the targets, like the notion that Nigeria’s GDP will reach a trillion dollars.

Some of them are what you have witnessed reversing the decline in the value of the naira.

Some others believed that the value of the naira would keep declining.

Naturally, it is obviously evident what is happening, and who knows? even the naira will appreciate considerably more, even to a level of 500 or 600. I’m starting to notice a few of those.

“You need to be strategic when positioning your exports, even when it comes to the value of your currency. You will therefore witness all of things, including financial attempts.

Right now, patriots are in charge of the economy. And those who doubt must be really terrified, stated Fasua.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated in his keynote speech at the event that Nigeria was experiencing economic difficulties as a result of a few macroeconomic problems connected to some of the COVID-19 pandemic’s residual effects and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Financial inclusion is one of our strategic priorities in this effort, and I’m very sure you will also relate to the progress we have made, based on the current numbers,” Cardoso continued, speaking through Mustapha Haruna, Director of Banking Supervision.

In our community, roughly 64% of people are financially included. With regard to formal financial services, more than 64% of Nigerians are covered.

“We are on track to achieve our vision of pushing the boundaries to over 95%,” the statement reads.