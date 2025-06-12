Presidency Apologizes For Errors In Nat’l Honours List

Share

The Presidency has tendered an apology for erroneously including two living individuals—Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Dr. Edwin Madunagu—on the list of recipients of posthumous national honours announced by President Bola Tinubu during his Democracy Day address on Thursday.

In a statement issued as a corrigendum, Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga clarified the error, attributing it to an oversight during the preparation of the honours list.

“During his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly earlier today, President Bola Tinubu announced a list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included. Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category.”

Onanuga expressed the government’s regret over the mix-up and assured the public that the necessary corrections would be made across all official State House digital platforms.

“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms. We appreciate your understanding,” the statement read.

