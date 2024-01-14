Preserved by Obedience

You may be enjoying your time in sinful life today, but God sent me to you for you to be aware and be warned that you will eternally pay for those sinful living you are enjoying today. You that is secretly com- mitting evils thinking no eye can see you, God is seeing you and you will regret your actions for eternity if you don’t repent right now. You keep comforting yourself in sins and immorality by giving excuses that everyone is into it after all, Even pastors are sinning, so why can’t I ?

Today I want to show you Noah, in Noah’s day, there was no pastor, no bible, no commandments written in any book or any tablet of stone, no sermon, yet Noah refused to live in violence and wickedness and sins of his generation. There was no law written but at the same time God gave everyone the ability to know what is good and what is evil, in the conscience of every man then and till today are the knowledge of good and evil, it is now left for each person to chose as he desires whether to live according to good conscience or according to evil. Genesis 7:5-12(KJV) says: ”And Noah did according unto all that the LORD commanded him.

\And Noah was six hundred years old when the flood of waters was upon the earth. And Noah went in, and his sons, and his wife, and his sons’ wives with him, into the ark, because of the waters of the flood”. The Holy Spirit by today’s scripture is drawing our attention to what is happening around us and in the world today, we see men marrying men, women marrying women, we see abominable practices in our generation, we see a generation constantly living in fornication and adultery without any fear of God, we see violence in every nation, injustice in the government, and all kinds of evil acts for the love of money, certainly God’s judgement is coming upon the world and it’s already beginning.

Your obedience to God’s word, the fear of God in your life and your daily deeds will determine whether you are on the Lord’s side or on the sides of darkness. We preach and compel people to run away from living in sinful life to living in Christ Jesus in Obedience and righteousness, some people are in doubt, some are mocking and scorned God’s commandments, some are simply engrossed in their evil deeds that no amount of admonition can compel them to leave what they are already enjoying in sin.

Some are saying “God is merciful He cannot burn any person with fire, He can not destroy anyone”, but they failed to know that it is the very mercy of God that is warning them of the danger of their choice of living, God’s commandments are not grievous, in fact God’s laws are God’s love to take us out of eternal condemnation. Repent of your sinful thoughts and your sinful ways today. Enough is enough of clubbing, drunkenness, violence, enough is enough of wickedness, adultery, hatred, malice, enough is enough of careless attitudes towards the things of God. Come unto Jesus Christ today and receive a new beginning in God.

You can’t continue this way and expect God to bless you, judgement is coming upon you and the whole world of wicked men and women who refuse to forsake their sins. In order to avoid this great judgement Jesus Christ died for your sins in order to pull you out of sins, in order to make you Holy unto God. Forsake your iniquities and sins, open up your heart to Jesus Christ to come in. Hardship is coming, destruction is coming upon every sinner no one can es- cape the judgement of God, you maybe enjoy your sin today, but be aware that you will eternally pay for all those things you are enjoying in sins today. Be warned, be wise!