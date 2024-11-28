New Telegraph

Presentation Of Ogun 2025 Appropriation Bill To OGHA Postponed

The presentation of the Ogun State 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, earlier scheduled for Friday, 29th November 2024 has been postponed to a later date.

A statement signed by the Clerk/Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Sakiru Adebakin stated that a new date for the presentation of the annual budget would be announced later.

The Clerk said the Assembly regretted any inconveniencies arising from the postponement.

