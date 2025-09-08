Presentation Of Edo Quintessential Icons Now September 30

The presentation of the much talked about Edo State Quintessential Icons; a compendium of who is who in Edo State, put together by National Chronicle newspaper has been postponed to September 30, 2025 from the earlier date of August 30.

The venue, Bishop Kelly Center, Benin City remains the same. A statement by the organizing committee, noted that the chairman of the occasion, an oil and gas mogul, Chief Leemon Ikpea and the Chief Host and special Guest of Honour, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, as well as the Guest Speaker, Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, and General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) PhD, and Chief Mike Ozekhome, who are both key speakers, have all expressed their readiness for the event.

The postponement is aimed at making the event more impactful and memorable. The occasion, the organisers said, will be graced by those that matter in Edo State and Nigeria.