Presco Unveils N100bn Bond Issuance Amid Market Resurgence

Share

In a bold move underscoring its market leadership, Presco Plc, Nigeria’s foremost palm oil producer, has unveiled plans to issue N100 billion in the first tranche of its N150 billion bond programme.

This issuance, poised to become the largest in the in – dustry, carries a seven-year tenor with a yield range of 23.25 per cent to 23.75 per cent.

Presco’s robust credit profile, bolstered by an Aa rating from Agusto & Co. and an A- from GCR, lends significant credibility to the offering, marking the company’s second foray into the bond market, following a successful N34.5 billion raise in 2022 under its earlier N50billion programme, which carried a coupon rate of 12.85 per cent.

This issuance not only cements Presco’s standing but also challenges corporate issuers to recalibrate their strategies in a high-interest rate environment.

In comparison, notable issuances from Dangote Industries Funding Plc and MTN Nigeria, which raised N112.42 billion and N115 billion, respectively, in 2022, were pivotal moments in Nigeria’s capital market history.

The broader market context, however, reveals a shifting landscape. Amid elevated borrowing costs since 2023, corporate issuers have leaned towards shorter-tenured instruments, leading to a significant contraction in bond issuance—from N126 billion in 2023 to just N69.37 billion in 2024.

Presco’s ambitious issuance signals a resurgence of confidence, potentially catalysing renewed activity in Nigeria’s capital markets.

Share

Please follow and like us: