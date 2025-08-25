Presco Shareholders Approve N250bn Share Capital Expansion

Presco Plc has secured shareholders approval for a sweeping raft of resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), headlined by plans to raise up to N250 billion through a rights issue and to expand its share capital in line with its aggressive growth ambitions.

The resolutions container in the company’s corperate filling to the Nigerian Exchange on Friday marked a defining moment for the integrated agribusiness giant as investors endorsed far-reaching measures to strengthen its capital structure, boost liquidity, and advance its expansion strategy.

According to filling signed by the company Secretary, Frederick Ichekwai, shareholders authorised the Board of Directors to initiate the landmark N250 billion rights issue, with the flexibility to determine terms and timing subject to regulatory approvals. Under the arrangement, shares not taken up by existing investors may be reallocated to those expressing interest in additional subscriptions, ensuring full utilisation of the capital raise.

In tandem, the AGM approved the consequential increase in Presco’s share capital to accommodate the new issuance, while mandating necessary amendments to the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association. Directors were further empowered to convert shareholder loans, trade payables, or other liabilities into equity as part of the rights issue settlement structure.

Beyond equity financing, shareholders also granted the board sweeping powers to access additional funding through debt instruments, equity offerings, or hybrid structures in domestic and international markets. This resolution underscores Presco’s intent to maintain financing flexibility as it scales up its production capacity and pursues acquisitions in line with its business expansion programme.

Dividend matters also featured prominently. The AGM ratified the N26.3 billion dividend paid for the 2023 financial year and approved a fresh payout of N42 billion for 2024, translating to N42.00 per 50 kobo share. This substantial distribution reflects the company’s robust earnings trajectory and commitment to shareholder value.

On governance, the meeting saw the re-election of Mrs. Ingrid Gabrielle Vandewiele and Ambassador (Mrs) Nonye Udo as non-executive directors, alongside the election of four new directors: Mr. Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi, Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello, Mrs Iquo Ukoh, and Ms. Osayi Alile. The appointment of Mr. Reji George as managing director/ CEO, following his earlier promotion, was formally ratified.

Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Deloitte & Touche as auditors up to 2025 and sanctioned the appointment of KPMG thereafter, in line with statutory rotation requirements. Non-executive director remuneration for 2024 was ratified at N152.7 million, while 2025 fees were approved at N349 million plus N56.4 million in sitting allowances.

In a nod to governance transparency, shareholder and board representatives were elected to the Audit Committee, while a general mandate was granted for related-party transactions deemed necessary for day-today operations. Presco’s Board was finally authorized to invest in or acquire majority stakes in companies aligned with its core business, further entrenching its position in Nigeria’s agroindustrial value chain.

By the close of proceedings, it was evident that shareholders had endorsed a transformative agenda designed to reinforce Presco’s balance sheet, reward investors, and position the company for accelerated growth in the coming years.