Presco Seeks Shareholders’ Nod For $171.6m West African Expansion Drive

Presco Plc is set to deepen its footprint in West Africa’s edible oil sector with two strategic acquisitions worth a combined $171.64 million, pending shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 19, 2025.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the board said it will seek ratification for the purchase of a 100% equity stake in Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) for $124.93 million and approval for the acquisition of Nigeria’s Saro Oil Palm Limited (SOP) for $46.71 million.

The move, the board stated, is integral to Presco’s ambition of becoming the most profitable and sustainable edible oil group in sub-Saharan Africa. Although shareholders had endorsed the GOPDC deal at the 2024 AGM, protracted litigation stalled its completion.

“We respectfully invite shareholders to ratify the acquisition of GOPDC and to consider approval of the proposal to acquire SOP,” the board said, emphasising that the renewed proposals represent a critical step in executing its growth strategy. Established in December 1995, GOPDC is a vertically integrated agroindustrial giant managing the entire oil palm value chain—from cultivation to refining and distribution.

Fully owned by Belgium-based Société d’Investissement pour l’Agriculture Tropicale (Siat SA), a major Presco shareholder, GOPDC operates two vast estates in Ghana’s Eastern Region, Kwae and Okumaning, covering approximately 21,000 hectares. Of these, 13,000 hectares support some 6,000 outgrower farmers.

The company’s facilities include mills, a refinery, and a pellet plant, collectively producing over 35,000 tonnes of palm and palm kernel oil annually, with a storage capacity of 21,000 tonnes. GOPDC directly employs around 30,000 people at peak harvest and sustains more than 50,000 livelihoods indirectly.

Saro Oil Palm Limited, incorporated in 2019, mirrors GOPDC’s integrated model. Also wholly owned by Siat SA, SOP embarked on a 10,000-hectare plantation project in Edo State in 2020, later expanding to 22,500 hectares through the acquisition of Bansley International Ltd under the Edo State Oil Palm Programme.