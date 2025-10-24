Presco Reports N139.7bn Profit Before Tax In 9m’25

Presco Plc has posted an exceptional financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, driven by strong operational efficiency, improved yields, and resilient market demand across its product portfolio.

According to the company’s unaudited nine-month financial results, Presco recorded a Profit Before Tax of N139.7 billion, representing a 108.2 per cent increase from N67.1 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2024. Profit After Tax also surged by 114 per cent yearon-year to N110.8 billion, up from N51.8 billion in the prior period.

Following this robust performance, the Board of Directors approved a second interim dividend of N10 per share, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders.

Presco’s revenue grew significantly by 113.5 per cent to N274.5 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to N128.6 billion in the same period last year. This remarkable growth was driven by higher production volumes, improved agricultural yields, and strong local demand for refined palm oil products.

Gross profit rose by 118.5 per cent to N202.1 billion, while operating profit increased by 121.5 per cent to N166.0 billion, reflecting efficient cost management and economies of scale from the company’s vertically integrated operations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also climbed by 118.1 per cent to N170.9 billion, underscoring Presco’s enhanced profitability and operational efficiency. Presco’s balance sheet remained strong and wellcapitalized, with total assets increasing by 29 per cent to N612.8 billion, compared to N475.1 billion as of December 2024.