Presco Posts N113.2bn Pre-Tax Profit, To Pay N42 Per Share Dividend

In a show of resilience and shareholder focus, Presco Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N113.2 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2024— more than doubling its prior year’s performance and culminating in a final dividend of N42 per share, among the most generous on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) this season.

The oil palm giant’s latest audited results, filed with the NGX, reveal a staggering 128.74 per cent surge in profit before tax, up from N49.4 billion in 2023.

This performance is underpinned by a dramatic increase in topline earnings, as full-year revenue leapt by 102.60 per cent to N207.5 billion, reflecting robust domestic demand and effective market penetration.

This remarkable earnings upswing translates into a dividend yield of 5.35 per cent, based on Presco’s April 8, 2025 share price of N785—a yield that comfortably outpaces Nigeria’s inflation rate and stands out in a market where cash returns are increasingly scrutinised.

The dividend, pending shareholder ratification at the upcoming AGM, reinforces Presco’s position as a shareholder-friendly enterprise with a consistent record of wealth creation.

Of the N207.5 billion in revenue, crude and refined palm oil products contributed N207.4 billion, while N11.7 million came from mill by-products.

The Nigerian market remains the company’s stronghold, accounting for 85 per cent of sales (N177.03 billion), while Ghana added a noteworthy N30.4 billion, affirming the brand’s growing regional relevance.

Despite a 72.92 per cent rise in cost of sales to N65.5 billion, Presco maintained enviable margins. Gross profit nearly doubled, surging by 120.04 per cent to N141.9 billion.

Moreover, gains from the revaluation of biological assets soared to N28.9 billion, bolstering the company’s profitability and underlying asset value.

