Presco Plc Records N139.7bn Profit Before Tax In Nine Months

Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oil producer, has reported a robust financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, posting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₦139.7 billion, representing a 108.2 percent year-on-year growth from ₦67.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Following the impressive results, the Board of Directors approved a second interim dividend of ₦10 per share, underscoring Presco’s commitment to consistent and sustainable shareholder value creation.

The company attributed its strong performance to enhanced operational efficiency, improved agricultural yields, and sustained market demand across its diverse product portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s edible oil industry.

Revenue for the period rose sharply by 113.5 percent to ₦274.5 billion from ₦128.6 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, while gross profit grew by 118.5 percent to ₦202.1 billion. Operating profit increased by 121.5 percent to ₦166.0 billion, and EBITDA rose by 118.1 percent to ₦170.9 billion. Profit After Tax improved by 114.0 percent to ₦110.8 billion, while earnings per share surged to ₦110.79, representing a 114.0 percent increase year-on-year.

Total assets expanded by 29.0 percent to ₦612.8 billion, with retained earnings up by 54.3 percent to ₦195.5 billion.

Commenting on the results, Presco’s Managing Director, Reji George, said the company’s performance reflects the strength of its business model and disciplined execution in a dynamic economic environment.

“Presco’s nine-month performance reflects not just strong numbers, but the strength of our model in an evolving Nigeria. We have stayed disciplined in execution, translating efficiency and innovation into real, measurable growth,” George said.

He added that the company remains confident of closing the year strong, anchored on solid fundamentals and prudent financial management.

“Our vision goes beyond quarterly results. We see Presco as part of Nigeria’s solution, driving value from the soil to industry, building resilience in the economy, and creating sustainable opportunities for the future,” he stated.

Presco Plc reaffirmed its long-term commitment to deepening efficiency, strengthening its industrial base, and contributing to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda.