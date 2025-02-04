Presco Plc Posts 217% Surge In Full-Year EPS

Share

Presco Plc (PRESCO) has reported a remarkable financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, showcasing robust growth driven by favorable macroeconomic conditions and strategic operational efficiency.

The company’s unaudited Q4-24 financials released last weekend, reveal a stand – alone Earnings Per Share (EPS) of N52.51, a substantial leap from N9.39 in Q4-23, marking an impressive 217.3 per cent year-on-year (y/y) increase in EPS for the full year 2024 to N104.28 (2023FY: N32.86).

Earnings per share (EPS) is a crucial financial metric that signifies how much profit a company generates for each outstanding share of common stock, allowing investors to easily compare a company’s profitability against its peers within the same industry and assess its overall financial health and potential for future growth.

The EPS figure is determined by dividing the company’s net profit by its outstanding shares of common stock, and a higher EPS generally indicates greater profitability and can positively influence a company’s stock price.

Presco’s revenue surged by 172.3 per cent y/y in Q4-24 and 93.5per cent y/y for the full year, fueled by a combination of naira devaluation impacting local crude palm oil (CPO) prices, a rise in global CPO prices (average CIF Rotterdam CPO price: $1,097.22/mt in Q4-24 vs. $782.08/mt in Q4-23), and increased production volumes.

Revenue grew by 71.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q/q), underscoring the company’s strong growth trajectory.

Despite a decline in gross margin to 61.2 per cent in Q4-24 from 63.0 per cent in Q4-23, due to cost of sales rising by 185.3 per cent y/y driven by elevated energy and fertiliser costs, Presco maintained operational efficiency.

Operating profit soared to N63.18 million in Q4-24, up from N21.38 million in the same period of the previous year, aided by a notable 38.6 per cent reduction in operating expenses.

