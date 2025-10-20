Presco Engages Director

Presco Plc has appointed Mr. Ademola Adebise as an independent non-executive director to its board of directors. The appointment, which fills a casual vacancy, would remain in effect until the company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Adebise currently serves as a nonexecutive director at AIICO Capital Limited and AIICO Insurance Plc, as well as an Independent non-executive director at FCMB Group Plc.

In addition, he is chairman of Family Homes Fund Limited. He is an accomplished professional with more than 33 years of experience spanning information technology, treasury, risk management, financial control, strategic planning, management consulting and corporate banking.

Adebise is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB), member of Computer Association of Nigeria (MCOAN), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT) and the Institute of Directors (IOD).

He is well known in the Nigerian financial sector, having previously served as managing director and chief executive officer of Wema Bank Plc, where he led the development of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT.

Also, he has held board-level positions in several institutions including AIICO Pension Managers Limited, the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc (NIBSS) and Great Nigeria Insurance Plc.