Presco Declares N42 Dividend As Profits Soar, Sets August 19 Payout Date

Palm oil major, Presco Plc, has declared a final dividend of ₦42 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2024—translating to a ₦42 billion payout to shareholders.

The announcement, which underscores the company’s formidable performance in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, was made via a corporate disclosure filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by the Company Secretary, Frederick Ichekwai.

According to the notice, shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of July 4, 2025, will qualify to receive the dividend. The payment will be made electronically on August 19, 2025, coinciding with the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Presco further reminded investors that only shareholders who have completed their e-dividend mandates will be eligible to receive the payment seamlessly. Shareholders yet to update their bank and contact details were urged to do so through the company’s registrar, First Registrars & Investor Services.

At the prevailing share price of ₦1,233, Presco’s declared dividend represents a yield of 3.40%, a notable return in the current investment climate.

The dividend also reflects a payout ratio of 53.99%, demonstrating a careful balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth.

The dividend announcement follows Presco’s stellar Q1 2025 earnings, which saw pre-tax profit surge to ₦58.6 billion, nearly doubling the ₦29.6 billion recorded in the same period last year. This impressive performance was underpinned by a dramatic rise in revenue, which climbed to ₦93.7 billion from ₦42.5 billion in Q1 2024—a growth of 120.4%.

The entire revenue haul came from sales of crude and refined palm oil products, reaffirming the company’s status as a key player in Nigeria’s agro-industrial sector. Domestic sales accounted for 79.4% of revenue, with Ghana contributing the remainder, highlighting Presco’s growing regional footprint.

The company’s financial position remains robust, with retained earnings rising to ₦174.3 billion, up from ₦126.7 billion in the previous year. Total assets rose by 15.52% to ₦548.8 billion, bolstered largely by investments in property, plant, and equipment, which stood at ₦271.2 billion.

Presco’s consistent investment in infrastructure and production capacity appears to be paying dividends—both literally and figuratively—as it continues to navigate the challenging economic terrain with strategic clarity and operational strength.