Presco Boosts Production Capacity With 10,000-Hectare Acquisition

Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oils producer, has announced the acquisition of 10,000 hectares of palm plantations across the Nsadop and Boki areas of Cross River State, marking a major expansion of its production footprint.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said the acquisition represents a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy and further strengthens its position in Nigeria’s palm oil industry.

The newly acquired estates are expected to expand Presco’s access to raw materials and enhance its ability to meet rising domestic demand for edible oil products.

According to the company, integrating the Nsadop and Boki plantations into its operations will unlock new agronomic potential and support higher processing and refining throughput across its value chain.

Presco noted that the expansion aligns with its broader objective of scaling up plantation capacity to support its mills and refineries.

Commenting on the development, Presco’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Reji George, said the acquisition delivers on commitments made to shareholders during the company’s recent rights issue.

He explained that the transaction accelerates Presco’s plantation expansion programme and positions the company for its next phase of growth. George described the estates as strategically located assets that complement Presco’s existing operations and provide the scale required to operate its processing facilities at higher capacity.

He added that the transaction goes beyond land acquisition, stressing that it is aimed at securing long-term supply and reinforcing Presco’s leadership in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

The company said it plans to apply its established model of sustainable agriculture, responsible land stewardship, and community development to the new plantations.

Presco disclosed that it will work closely with host communities, replicate its social investment framework, and support job creation to ensure a stable and mutually beneficial operating environment.