Presco Appoints Director

Presco Plc has appointed Adewale Arikawe as non-executive director and also named group chief executive officer of SIAT, overseeing subsidiaries including Presco Plc, SIAT Nigeria Limited, and Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited.

The company said in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange Limited by its Secretary, Frederick Ichekwai that the appointment of Adewale Arikawe as a non-executive director to fill a casual vacancy on the board has taken effect from January 2, 2026 until the next Annual General Meeting.

Arikawe succeeded Felix Nwabuko, who is retiring from the board after many years of exceptional leadership and significant contributions across SIAT NV and its subsidiaries.

He has over 26 years of leadership experience spanning across general management, commerc i a l strategy, sales, customer development, and brand management and has held senior leadership roles at Royal FrieslandCampina, overseeing operations across Sub-Saharan Africa, and at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria.

His career also includes senior leadership positions at Nestlé Nigeria Plc, where he managed multi-channel sales operations and contributed to key strategic growth initiatives.

Arikawe obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in business Administration and management from the University of Chichester and has completed executive education programmes at London Business School and IMD (International Institute for Management Development), Lausanne, Switzerland, with a focus on leadership, execution excellence, and business impact.

Also, the company noted that Arikawe has been appointed group chief executive officer of SIAT, with responsibility for overseeing all SIAT subsidiaries, including Presco Plc, SIAT Nigeria Limited, and Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited.