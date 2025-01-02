Prerogative Of Mercy: Mbah Releases 7 Inmates, Pardons 1

Share

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has granted various forms of prerogative of mercy to eight inmates of Correctional Centres in the state on parole.

A statement released by the governor’s media aide, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, yesterday, said the decision was communicated to the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Mr. Nicholas Obiako, in a letter dated December 31, 2024 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Victor Udeh.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State in the exercise of his power (Prerogative of Mercy) under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State, has granted various forms of Prerogative of Mercy as presented below to the following convicts (of State offences) in the Correctional Centres in Enugu State,” the letter reads in part.

A breakdown of the reprieves shows that while Governor Mbah approved the release, subject to a one-year parole, of eight inmates who have spent substantial parts of their jail terms for various offences, one offender was granted pardon subject also to a one-year parole, having spent part of his five-year jail term for contempt of court and equally purged himself of the contempt.

The decision was also subject to reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with the society having possessed or learnt some productive skills, and following recommendation by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and whose membership comprises representatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), and the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable justice sector institutions.

