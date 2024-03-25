Prerogative Of Mercy: 96 Prison Inmates Freed In Bauchi

No fewer than ninety six prison inmates across the 20 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State have secured their freedom under the prerogative of mercy’s arrangement by Governor Bala Mohammed. Speaking at a ceremony where the 96 inmates were pardoned, the governor said the gesture was based on the power conferred on him under Section 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor disclosed that the Bauchi State Government has approved the sum of N7 million for the payment of fines and compensation for convicts whose sentences involved payment of fines and compensation. He added that the sum of N13 million had equally been approved and released as palliatives and transport money for the 96 inmates who will shortly be gaining their freedom.

The governor advised the freed inmates to be of good behaviour as they are released into the society. Earlier, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, and who also doubled as the Attorney General of Bauchi State, Hassan El Yakub (SAN), thanked the governor for fulfilling his constitutional responsibility as a responsible leader.