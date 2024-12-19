…Prepare To Defend Your Allocations, Akpabio Tells MDAs

Share

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio yesterday implored Ministers and heads of various agencies and departments of federal government, to prepare to defend their sectoral allocations in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Akpabio made this urge in his address of welcome, when President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 budget proposal of N49.7 trillion before the joint session of the National Assembly, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

While reading his address titled: “A call to unity and progress” he warned that there would be penalty against establishments of government for refusal to honour the invitation of the National Assembly during the budget defence.

He commended President Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to collaborate, cooperate, and work with the National Assembly to achieve his grand vision for Nigeria.

He said: “However, let me take this opportunity to stress the importance of the Ministers and Heads of extra-ministerial departments being prepared to respond promptly to requests for them to come and defend their sectoral allocation in the exercise of our legislative oversight.

“We have observed concerning behavior from some ministers and heads of extra-ministerial departments, who sometimes neglect their duty to promptly submit to legislative oversight, sometimes even disregarding invitations from relevant committees of the legislature. It is imperative they understand that we will not condone such breaches of the Constitution going forward.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"