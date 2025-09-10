Prepare For This Game, Beforest Fire Santo, Appoint Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has been appointed head coach of Nottingham Forest and set the target of winning silverware after replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. Nuno left his position at the City Ground late on Monday night after 21 months in charge – and only three games into the season.

Postecoglou returns to management three months after he was sacked by Tottenham following a dismal Premier League season when they finished 17th. However, the 60-yearold Australian led Spurs to a historic Europa League victory at the end of the season to end the club’s long trophy drought.

Postecoglou will be presented as Forest boss at a news conference at 13:30 BST tomorrow.. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.” Forest sit 10th in the Premier League table after taking four points from their opening three games of the season.

Nuno’s last match in charge was a 3-0 defeat by West Ham before September’s international break. The 51-year-old Portuguese coach took charge of Forest in December 2023 after the dismissal of Steve Cooper and helped preserve their top-flight status.

Last term he guided the club to seventh in the Premier League – their highest finish since 1994- 95 – as they qualified for Europe for the first time in three decades. However, Nuno’s position had been uncertain for two weeks since he publicly declared his relationship with Marina kis had deteriorated, while there were also suggestions of a rift with Forest’s global sporting director Edu.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies,” Marinakis said. “Ange has the credentials and the track record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.