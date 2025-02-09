Prepare for the coming of Jesus, says Pastor Akinrinlola

Share

An Evangelist, Pastor Evans Olumide Akinrinlola, has asked people in the world, irrespective of tribe and religion, to prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ.

In his statement titled “Letter From God: Prepare for the Coming of Jesus” Akinrinlola there is the need to also repent and pray for the forgiveness of sins.

Giving his encounter with Jesus and the need for repentance, Akinrinlola said “A few years ago, I experienced something that changed my life forever. One bright morning, while I was still in bed, a man entered my room. I was astonished that he managed to get past all the locked doors. As I sat up, he stretched out his hand and handed me a letter.

“Confused and curious, I watched him silently walk out without introducing himself or explaining the significance of the letter. I quickly tore open the envelope, eager to understand what was happening. What I read sent chills down my spine: “Jesus Christ is coming very soon.” It was written boldly, and at that moment, I felt a deep urgency to rise and pursue the man who delivered this life-altering message.

“Then, suddenly, I woke up. It dawned on me that I had been in a trance—a divine warning from God to prepare the world for the imminent return of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Earlier this year, the Holy Spirit reaffirmed the imminent return of our Lord Jesus Christ, compelling me to take it as my duty to spread the gospel that the entire world should prepare for His second coming, which will arrive like a thief in the night.

“Beloved, I urge you to accept Jesus into your life today, for tomorrow may be too late. Do not delay your salvation. Remember, when your time on earth ends, it is your own personal ‘Jesus’ who has come for you. Just as the story of Lazarus and the rich man teaches us, there is no second chance after death.

“The Bible tells us, “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men” (Titus 2:11). This means that ignorance is no excuse. You have already found grace to repent as you read these words.

