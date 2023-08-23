Prepaid Meter: Upgrade Before Nov 2024, NERC Urges Customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has again urged Nigerians to update their prepaid meters, warning that from November 2024, they may not be able to recharge their prepaid meters.

It stated that the update will neither affect the units in the customer’s meter nor make the meter run faster than usual.

In a statement obtained by New Telegraph, it also stated that the update is easy and free and urged customers to reach out to their electricity distribution company (DisCo) for more information.

It explained that the update was in alignment with the plan by the majority of DisCos to phase out the global Token Identifier (TID) for the current meters currently in use across Nigeria.

It said, “From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free.

“DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter. If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update.