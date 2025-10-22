Prenatal Pollution Hinders Newborn Brain Growth –Study

A recent study has suggested that prenatal exposure to air pollution is linked to delayed maturation in newborn, likely associated with a slowing of the rate of myelination, a process that is crucial for proper brain development and function, Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Environment International’.

The developing brain is highly vulnerable to injury by environmental factors, including air pollution.

This can cause neuropsychiatric disorders, which are among the significant causes of disability worldwide.

Particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 µm or less (PM2.5) is often used as a pollution indicator because it originates in so many different sources of pollution and contains a spectrum of pollutants, including potentially toxic elements and essential trace metals such as iron, copper, and zinc.