Prenatal, Childhood Lead Exposure Can Cause Memory Decay In Kids –Study

A study led by researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the United States (US) shows that exposure to lead during pregnancy and early childhood may accelerate the rate at which children forget information—a critical marker of memory impairment that may have implications for learning and development.

Results of the study were published in ‘Science Advances’. Lead is thought to be quickly absorbed in the bloodstream and is believed to have adverse effects on certain organ systems like the central nervous system, the cardiovascular system, kidneys, and the immune system.

Using delayed matchingto-sample task (DMTS)—a cognitive task that can be used to evaluate underlying neurobehavioural functions, such as attention and working memory, and has been demonstrated to be sensitive to metal neurotoxicants—the study examined how both prenatal and early childhood blood lead levels affect working memory in children ages six to eight.