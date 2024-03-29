Premium Trust Bank Abuja Marathon route celebrates Nigeria’s icons

The organisers of Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited has announced the official route for the 21 kilometres race scheduled to hold on April 20, 2024, in the country’s capital celebrating some top Nigerian iconic figures/heads of states that have one way or the other contributed immensely to the development of the country since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Chief Bukola Olopade, has disclosed that the start point of the Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon is the Abuja City Gate, the entrance to the new Federal Capital Territory which the Nigeria government moved to in 1991. The race continues straight down and turns right into Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway straight up to Apo Roundabout and turns left to Muritala Mohammed Way