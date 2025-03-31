Premium Pension Grows Revenue By 19.66% To N13.93bn

Share

Premium Pension Limited, a leading Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) in Nigeria, has grown its revenue by 19 .66 per cent to N13.93 billion.

This was disclosed during the PFA’s 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the company’s complex in Abuja. Speaking at the AGM, the Chairman of the Board, Maj Gen Bitrus Kwaji (Rtd) OON, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support.

“This occasion is a testament to our resilience, dedication and commitment to providing exceptional pension fund administration services to millions of Nigerians.

“Over the years, we have grown into one of the most trusted PFAs in the industry, prioritizing professionalism, transparency, and superior customer service,” he stated.

He went ahead to say despite global economic uncertainties, Premium Pension Limited recorded impressive growth in 2024:Assets under Management (AUM): Grew by N210.73 billion, reaching N1.344 trillion, representing an 18.58 per cent yearon-year growth.

Profitability: Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose by 23.14 per cent to N5.635 billion, while Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at N3.552 billion. Dividend Declaration: Shareholders will receive a final dividend of N2.20 per share, amounting to N1.446 billion, in addition to the N2.06 per share interim dividend already paid.

Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs): The company registered 818,199 RSAs, accounting for 7.71 per cent of the industry total. Strategic Leadership Changes2024 also saw key leadership transitions to drive the company towards greater achievements.

Following an internal review, the Executive Management team was restructured, leading to the appointment of Hamisu Bala Idris as the new Managing Director/CEO in August 2024.

Additionally, Mrs. Maryam Mohammed and Dr. Ibrahim Boyi joined as Executive Director of Operations and Services and Executive Director of Business Development (North) and Strategy, respectively.

