Premium Pension Faces Multi-Billionnaira Suit Over Workers’ Sack

The National Industrial Court will soon commence hearing on a multi-billion-naira lawsuit filed by 65 disengaged workers of Premium Pension Limited, who are seeking redress over what they described as ‘wrongful, illegal and unconscionable termination of their employment without notice or payment of agreed benefits.’

In the suit marked NICN/ ABJ/__/2025, the claimants led by Ibrahim Usman Raji, Emmanuel Folorunsho, Mustapha Ibrahim, Saidu Sulaiman, Muhammed Baba Ibrahim, among others, are suing in a representative capacity on behalf of themselves and 61 others whose employment was terminated in August 2025.

The claimants are asking the court to declare that valid employment contracts existed between them and Premium Pension up to the date of their disengagement and that their abrupt sack “without notice and without salary in lieu of notice” violated their employment terms and international best labour practices.

According to court filings obtained by LEADERSHIP, the former employees alleged that they were issued disengagement letters between August 4 and August 2025, but that the letters were backdated to July 29, 2025 and made effective from August 1 in a deliberate attempt to deny them earned benefits, including the mandatory three-month notice period and August education subsidies.

They argued that their removal occurred at a time when the company continued to post rising profits, stating that, several of them had worked faithfully for several decades, received commendations and attracted major Retirement Savings Account portfolios for the company yet were denied incentives and commissions paid to other exited staff.

The suit also alleges that Premium Pension violated an exit benefit scheme approved by its Board on January 27, 2023, which provided between six months and three years of gross salary as gratuity depending on length of service.

The claimants asserted that the Board further reaffirmed the funding structure on December 19, 2023, approving 10 per cent of the company’s annual profit as gratuity allocation.

Despite these alleged approvals, the claimants insist that Premium Pension has refused to release their gratuity, profit-share entitlements and 13th-month salary for 2025, alleging that the funds were diverted to profitsharing for shareholders rather than paid to eligible exiting employees.

In addition, the aggrieved workers told the court that some disengaged staff were not paid ‘a dime’ over alleged liabilities, even though they opted to continue servicing such liabilities from their salaries.

Counsel to the claimants, RegCom Attorneys said, the former staff are seeking monetary orders compelling the defendant to pay three-month gross emoluments in lieu of notice, lumpsum disengagement allowance, full gratuity, unpaid commissions, 2025 13th-month salary and productivity bonus.