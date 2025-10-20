Premiership: P’Harcourt Fans Win Prizes In MTN’s Predict, Win Show

Four soccer fans in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have won different prizes in MTN’s Predict and Win raffle draw during the Premiership match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

MTN, which sponsored the match, which Manchester United won by 2-1 and watched by more than 300 fans at n12 Lounge in Rumuola Link Road, Port Harcourt, saw fans making predictions on the scores of the encounter.

While the match was on and being watched by the fans, ushers working for the telecoms giant gave out cards on which the fans made their prediction and waited till the end of the match to know if they predicted correctly.

At the end of the match, about 25 fans, including ladies who predicted rightly were called out and given raffle tickets, which qualified them for the final draw to win wifis, and routers, to boost their communication experience.

At the final raffle draw picked by random fans four fans emerged victorious and were presented with their prizes to the applause of the fans.

Earlier, some of the initial 25 fans who had predicted correctly had taken a group photograph at a red carpet at the entrance of the massive viewing centre inside the N12 Lounge.

One of the winners, who won a router, said that he knew the team, Manchester United, would come out victorious even though they were the away side, noting that Liverpool’s losing streak “wouldn’t have ended while hosting us.”

He also commended MTN for sponsoring Premiership matches and “making the experience more rewarding for fans, many of whom can watch the matches in the comfort of their homes, but make time to come to places like N12 Lounge to really enjoy the fans’ experience.”

Another fan, who got the prediction right but didnt make it in the raffle draw, called on MTN to sustain the sponsorship and equally extend it to other viewing centres scattered across Port Harcourt.

“I think MTN should do this often. It is good for the fans to know that MTN is actively involved in bringing Premiership matches to them through sponsorship and gift prizes. It adds spice to game times. And we love it,” he said.