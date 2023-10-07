Premiere League Rivals Battle For Openda

Premier League trio, Manchester United , Chelsea, and Liverpool are set to battle it out for RB Leipzig striker, Lois Openda.

Openda, 23, is turning plenty of heads in Europe after netting five goals in his opening 10 games since joining the Bundesliga side from Lens over the summer, including against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And English rivals United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been credited with a potential move for the Belgian talent.

Reports from Spain are claiming that Chelsea could be ready to break the bank for yet another youngster in January but will face stiff competition from United.

Various media reports say Liverpool fans should also keep an eye on Openda given their close relationship with Leipzig after Dominik Szoboszlai’s move to Anfield this summer.