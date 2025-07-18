Premier Records, Q-TOZ Media Screen Ije Enu, Tribute To Highlife Legend, Celestine Ukwu

Last Sunday was a landmark day in Nigerian music history, as Premier Records, the nation’s oldest record label and guardian of its rich musical legacy, partnered with Q-TOZ Media for the exclusive screening of Ije Enu, a deeply moving documentary about the life and legacy of iconic highlife maestro, Celestine Ukwu.

Hosted in Lagos, the private screening attracted notable figures from the music industry, media, academia, and the cultural sector.

Ije Enu (translated as Journey of the Voice) takes viewers through an intimate journey of Ukwu’s philosophy, his poetic lyricism, and his profound influence on highlife music and cultural identity in Nigeria. “Celestine Ukwu’s music carried the soul of a people,” said the CEO of Premier Records, Michael Odiong.

“Through this documentary, we honour his artistry and preserve a legacy that continues to inspire generations.”

The film features rare archival materials, testimonials from contemporaries, and previously unseen footage, curated to give a fresh yet authentic portrayal of a musical genius whose songs remain relevant decades later.

“It was important for us to produce this documentary not just as entertainment, but as a cultural document,” added the CEO of Q-TOZ Media, Chikezie Ifedobi. “We’re proud to have worked closely with Premier Records to bring this story to life.”

The event reaffirms Premier Records’ ongoing mission to spotlight Nigeria’s musical legends and educate new audiences on the country’s rich sonic history.